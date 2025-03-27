Ben Affleck appeared at ease during a recent outing, following reports that Jennifer Lopez has moved on from their marital home. The 52-year-old actor was seen exuding a relaxed vibe, seemingly unfazed by past tensions.

In recent weeks, speculation had grown over the Batman star’s increasing closeness with Elektra actress Jennifer Garner. However, Lopez’s latest spending spree—including the purchase of an $18 million home—suggests that the Marry Me singer has officially moved forward.

According to the Daily Mail, Affleck was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday, smiling widely as he parked his car and met with coworkers, holding a soft drink in hand. Dressed in a gray jacquard cardigan over a light button-down shirt with suede boots, the Good Will Hunting star looked notably different from his usual weary and irritated paparazzi appearances.

This sighting follows recent headlines about Lopez’s new luxury home, further fueling speculation that both stars are embracing separate new chapters in their lives.