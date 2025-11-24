Karachi, Pakistan – 24th November 2025: Türkiye's leading investment holding company, Koç Holding, reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Pakistan and Dawlance’s growth trajectory through a high-profile visit from senior executives of Koç Holding and Beko, flagship of Koç Group in consumer durables industry. The delegation included Dr. Fatih Kemal Ebiçlio?lu, President of the Consumer Durables Group at Koç Holding; Can Dinçer, Chief Commercial Officer for Türkiye and South Asia at Beko; Nihat Bay?z, Chief Production and Technology Officer at Beko; and Handan Abdurrahmano?lu, Director of Regional Marketing, Business Transformation, and Growth at Beko.

Hosted by Umar Ahsan Khan, Managing Director at Dawlance, a subsidiary of Beko, the visit reflects Beko’s long-term vision for Pakistan and its commitment to further deepening business ties, industrial development and sustainable growth in the region.

During the visit, the delegation toured Dawlance’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Karachi and Hyderabad, continuously enhanced by investments in product innovation, R&D, and production modernisation. The delegation also visited key retail markets across Karachi and held an interactive

session with Dawlance’s nationwide dealer network, discussing consumer trends, market dynamics,

distribution strategies and future growth opportunities to further strengthen collaboration and

commercial partnerships across the dealer channel.

Following the visit, Umar Ahsan Khan, Managing Director at Dawlance, stated: “This visit underscores the confidence our global leadership has in Dawlance and the immense potential of Pakistan’s market. We remain committed to accelerating innovation, strengthening our dealer network, and delivering reliable technologies that genuinely meet the needs of Pakistani consumers.”

Koç Holding and Beko remain committed to supporting Pakistan’s economic and industrial progress through continued innovation, strengthened local manufacturing and reliable technologies designed to improve everyday life for Pakistani households. Koç Group’s operations play a pivotal role in strengthening the economic relations between Türkiye and Pakistan, two countries connected by shared values and strategic partnership. Bilateral trade between the two nations reached approximately USD 1.4 billion in 202 4. Both Türkiye and Pakistan are fully committed to further enhancing this collaboration, with the ambitious goal of increasing bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in the near future.

