Beijing Crash: Small Aircraft Hits China’s Tallest Skyscraper

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A small aircraft reportedly crashed into Beijing’s tallest building on Friday, damaging part of the upper exterior and triggering a major security response in the Chinese capital.

The Beijing Crash involved an aircraft described by witnesses as being about the size of a car that struck the upper floors of CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, located in the city’s central business district.

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Witnesses told Reuters they heard a loud impact before emergency services arrived and police quickly restricted access to the area.

Authorities closed nearby roads and increased security around the skyscraper while officers asked people to move away and prevented public filming of the incident.

CITIC Tower is a 108-storey landmark and serves as the headquarters of state-owned CITIC Group.

Witnesses reported that two glass panels on a high floor appeared damaged after the impact.

One courier said he rushed to the site after hearing what he described as a sound louder than fireworks. Another witness said he saw images circulating online showing debris from what appeared to be a small aircraft near the building.

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Dozens of police vehicles and several fire trucks were deployed around the area as emergency personnel responded.

Chinese authorities had not issued an official statement at the time of reporting. Beijing’s municipal government also did not immediately respond to media requests for comment.

The incident comes as memories remain of China’s major aviation accident in 2022, when a passenger aircraft carrying 132 people crashed in southern China.