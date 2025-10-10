Begin, the UAE-based OTT platform, has acquired the global streaming rights for Pakistan Idol, one of South Asia’s most celebrated music reality formats. The move marks a major step in Begin’s strategy to bring South Asian entertainment to international audiences while amplifying local talent on a global stage.

Produced under license from Fremantle, the global entertainment powerhouse behind the Idol franchise, Pakistan Idol continues the legacy of one of the world’s most successful television formats.

The show has been instrumental in discovering new voices and spotlighting the remarkable depth of musical talent across Pakistan.

Airing every Saturday and Sunday across seven major television channels, Geo TV, PTV, Green Entertainment TV, Express Entertainment, APlus Entertainment, Aur Life, and Aan TV, Pakistan Idol has become a weekly national television event, drawing strong audience engagement and social media buzz.

While Pakistan Idol has already been available for streaming in Pakistan, it will now be accessible globally through the Begin app in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. Viewers in other regions, including the United Kingdom, Germany, India, Australia, South Africa, and Nigeria, can stream the show directly on begin.watch, expanding its reach to audiences across multiple continents.

Locally, streaming will start at 8 PM and will be available live on Tapmad, Daraz, Zong, and Begin.

“The international distribution of Pakistan Idol demonstrates how far South Asian entertainment has come in reaching global audiences,” said Zoya Merchant, Director at MHL. “We are proud to see a format rooted in local culture and talent become accessible to viewers worldwide. This collaboration with Begin represents an important step toward integrating Pakistani creativity into the broader entertainment ecosystem.”

“At Begin, our focus is on curating content that connects communities through shared cultural experiences,” said Jonathan Mark, Co-Founding CEO of Begin. “Pakistan Idol embodies the kind of storytelling and talent that transcend geography. Making it available worldwide aligns with our vision of bringing authentic South Asian voices to a truly global stage.”

The addition of Pakistan Idol further strengthens Begin’s content slate as the platform continues to expand its South Asian library and deepen its engagement with international audiences. With a growing catalogue of premium originals and licensed formats, Begin aims to position itself as a key player in global streaming for regional entertainment.

