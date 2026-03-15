Karachi (Report,waseem khan : Beauty Queen Sapna Ghazal to play a special role in the stage drama “Eid Dhanadhan” on Eid ul-Fitr. Sapna Ghazal has completed preparing her special dress and jewelry for the play. She will be performing a powerful and explosive role. The play features Hanif Raja, Zaki Mastana, Shakeel Shah, Pervez Siddiqui, Saba Sheikh, Sahr Ghazal, Saima Husnain, Kiran Khan, Shamaeel Khan, Tariq Gaddo, Mehtab Jangi, and Arif Sheikh. The script is written by Pervez Siddiqui, directed by Javed Akhtar, and produced by Raheel Qadeer

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