Beaconhouse and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote sports integrity, technical excellence in school sports, and international recognition of school sports efforts, through integration of Olympic values and globallyalignedsportspractices.Thesigningtookplaceon13thAugust2025attheOlympic House, Lahore.

This collaboration presents opportunities for students of Beaconhouse School System, TNS Beaconhouse,andBeaconhouse-Newlandstoparticipateininternationalyouthengagement forums and campaigns under the IOC and Olympic Council of Asia (OCA). Joint initiatives will include seminars on sports integrity and athlete well-being, training for the school’s physical education staff, and the documentation of success stories for global platforms.

Pakistan’s official governing body for the Olympic Movement, POA, is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and manages the country’s participation in the OlympicGames,AsianGames,CommonwealthGamesandothermajormulti-sportevents.

Under this partnership, Beaconhouse, the largest private school network of Pakistan, will alsointegratetheOlympicValuesEducationProgramme(OVEP)intoselectedcurricularand co-curricular activities, develop student-led Olympism clubs, and collaborate on projects that foster respect, fair play, and sportsmanship. The POA will provide access to Olympic education resources, facilitate mentorship by Olympians and athletes, and offer technical support for structuring sports competitions to international standards.

TheMoUwassignedbyKasimKasuri,CEOBeaconhouseandArifSaeed,PresidentPOA. Speaking at the ceremony, CEO Beaconhouse said, “This partnership is a milestone in our commitment to nurturing not just academic excellence but also the values of integrity, respect, and perseverance that define true sportsmanship. It will inspire students to aim higher, challenge themselves, and carry these values into every aspect of their lives.”

This collaboration marks a significant step towards further enriching the educational experienceatBeaconhousethroughworld-classsportseducation,equippingstudentswith the skills, discipline, and mindset to succeed both on and off the field.