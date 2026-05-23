Bayern Munich meet Stuttgart in the German Cup final on Saturday. The match comes with high stakes for the Bavarian giants. A defeat would sour an otherwise strong season.

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Bayern had looked unstoppable just weeks ago. They beat Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in over a decade. As a result, treble hopes briefly looked realistic.

However, Paris Saint-Germain ended those dreams in the semi-finals. Bayern pushed hard across both legs. Still, they lost the tie by a single goal on aggregate.

Dominant Domestic Form Still Raises Expectations

Domestically, Bayern have been overwhelming. They have beaten Stuttgart three times this season. Across those matches, they scored 11 goals and conceded just three.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern finished 16 points ahead of Borussia Dortmund. They also scored 122 goals in 34 matches. That set a new league record.

In addition, they became the first Bundesliga side to average more than three goals per game. Despite that dominance, expectations remain even higher for the club.

Cup Drought Adds Pressure

Bayern’s league success has become routine in recent years. They have won 13 of the last 14 Bundesliga titles. However, the German Cup has told a different story.

The club has not lifted the trophy since 2020. That is their longest gap this century. They have also suffered several early exits, including shock defeats to lower-league sides.

In 2021-22, they suffered a 5-0 loss to Borussia Monchengladbach. It remains one of their heaviest defeats in decades.

CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen admitted the frustration. He said the team is determined to end the six-year cup drought.

Kane Targets First Major Cup Glory

Harry Kane finally won his first team trophy with Bayern last season. Even so, he warned that failure on Saturday would hurt the campaign’s legacy.

“If we don’t win, it will leave a bitter taste,” Kane said during the club’s title celebrations.

A win would also complete another domestic double for Bayern. It would be their 14th such achievement in history.

Stuttgart Embrace Underdog Role

Stuttgart, meanwhile, arrive with momentum of their own. They opened the season against Bayern in the Supercup. Now they meet again in the final showdown.

Coach Sebastian Hoeness has transformed the club since 2023. He saved them from relegation danger. Since then, he has guided them to European qualification and a first trophy in 28 years.

Striker Deniz Undav welcomed the pressure on Bayern. He called Stuttgart the clear underdogs. He said his team has nothing to lose going into the final.