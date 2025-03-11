Karachi, Pakistan, March 11, 2025: Bayer Foundation, Bayer’s corporate foundation supporting social

innovation, has supported Mezrab, a non-profit organization in Pakistan, with a grant that enables the

launch of three primary health clinics in the underserved urban neighborhoods of Karachi. Formally

inaugurated on March 11, the Pehli Kiran Family Health Clinics will provide sustainable primary healthcare

with a focus on women’s reproductive health.

“Karachi is home to some of the largest urban slums in the world, which lack basic health infrastructure

and qualified health providers to cater to the primary health needs of their inhabitants,” said Asma Balal,

Director of Mezrab.

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Pakistan ranks 143 out of

156 countries for health and survival, which translates into severe gender inequalities in access to

healthcare.

In particular, women residing in these neighborhoods are at risk of unintended pregnancy due to lack of

access to safe contraception. Incidences of gender-based violence are also frequent, due to poverty and a

myriad of other social challenges.

“We are very pleased that Bayer Foundation is funding this primary healthcare project with Mezrab,” said

Ahmed Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Bayer Pakistan Limited, “There is a tremendous need for

developing sustainably funded social business models in Pakistan.”

Khurram Mirza, Country Commercial Lead, Pharmaceutical Division, added, “This project will help address

a serious gap in primary and reproductive healthcare access for the most vulnerable women in low-income

urban neighborhoods. It also aligns very well with Bayer’s strong overall commitment to women’s health.”

Each of the 3 clinics will be staffed by a small team including a doctor, lady health visitor, and attendant,

and will provide primary healthcare including reproductive health, contraceptive access, and identification

and referral for victims of gender-based violence.

This initiative therefore addresses the dual challenges of healthcare access and gender inequality by

ensuring availability of trained female health providers in under-served urban communities. Patients may

also avail a tele-consultation facility at the clinic, and will be able to access prescription medicine as

needed.

Supported by Bayer Foundation, the initiative is estimated to achieve sustainability within 18 months of

the clinics’ operation, via a sustainable business model realized through blended finance. The model uses

a combination of user fee, grant, and CSR funding for diversified revenue streams.

Operating globally, Bayer Foundation focuses on two strategic pillars: advancing science for societal

progress, and driving social entrepreneurship as an enabler for long-lasting change. The grant to Mezrab

originates from Bayer Foundation’s Social Innovation