Karachi, Pakistan, March 11, 2025: Bayer Foundation, Bayer’s corporate foundation supporting social
innovation, has supported Mezrab, a non-profit organization in Pakistan, with a grant that enables the
launch of three primary health clinics in the underserved urban neighborhoods of Karachi. Formally
inaugurated on March 11, the Pehli Kiran Family Health Clinics will provide sustainable primary healthcare
with a focus on women’s reproductive health.
“Karachi is home to some of the largest urban slums in the world, which lack basic health infrastructure
and qualified health providers to cater to the primary health needs of their inhabitants,” said Asma Balal,
Director of Mezrab.
According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Pakistan ranks 143 out of
156 countries for health and survival, which translates into severe gender inequalities in access to
healthcare.
In particular, women residing in these neighborhoods are at risk of unintended pregnancy due to lack of
access to safe contraception. Incidences of gender-based violence are also frequent, due to poverty and a
myriad of other social challenges.
“We are very pleased that Bayer Foundation is funding this primary healthcare project with Mezrab,” said
Ahmed Ali, Managing Director and CEO of Bayer Pakistan Limited, “There is a tremendous need for
developing sustainably funded social business models in Pakistan.”
Khurram Mirza, Country Commercial Lead, Pharmaceutical Division, added, “This project will help address
a serious gap in primary and reproductive healthcare access for the most vulnerable women in low-income
urban neighborhoods. It also aligns very well with Bayer’s strong overall commitment to women’s health.”
Each of the 3 clinics will be staffed by a small team including a doctor, lady health visitor, and attendant,
and will provide primary healthcare including reproductive health, contraceptive access, and identification
and referral for victims of gender-based violence.
This initiative therefore addresses the dual challenges of healthcare access and gender inequality by
ensuring availability of trained female health providers in under-served urban communities. Patients may
also avail a tele-consultation facility at the clinic, and will be able to access prescription medicine as
needed.
Supported by Bayer Foundation, the initiative is estimated to achieve sustainability within 18 months of
the clinics’ operation, via a sustainable business model realized through blended finance. The model uses
a combination of user fee, grant, and CSR funding for diversified revenue streams.
Operating globally, Bayer Foundation focuses on two strategic pillars: advancing science for societal
progress, and driving social entrepreneurship as an enabler for long-lasting change. The grant to Mezrab
originates from Bayer Foundation’s Social Innovation
