Basir Mahmood’s solo exhibition, In-Between Spaces of Energy and Consumption, opens on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, from 4:00–7:00 pm at Canvas Gallery.

Basir returns to Canvas with a dynamic body of work that moves fluidly across realms—sports, protests, celebration, and labour—while continuing his exploration of food politics and the idea of equal sharing.

Based in Amsterdam, Basir Mahmood is a multidisciplinary artist whose works have been widely exhibited in public institutions and biennials around the world. His work is held in prestigious public collections in Australia, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Qatar.

The exhibition remains open daily until Thursday, August 28, 2025, from 11:00 am–7:00 pm (closed Sundays).

