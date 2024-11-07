Karachi, Pakistan, 6 November, 2024 – BankIslami, a leading Islamic financial institution in Pakistan,

has launched a significant initiative to promote its riba-free (interest-free) banking services to individuals

of diverse backgrounds and faiths underscoring the bank's commitment to ethical and inclusive banking

practices. Riba, or interest, is prohibited in many religions due to its perceived unjust nature. By offering riba-free

solutions, BankIslami aims to foster transparency and trust, creating a system where every citizen feels

empowered to achieve financial stability. This approach appeals to people of all faiths, promoting

inclusivity by providing fair and transparent financial alternatives.

The global Islamic finance industry, valued at over $3 trillion, continues to grow, reflecting the rising

demand for ethical and Shariah-compliant financial solutions. In Pakistan, the State Bank has outlined a

plan to convert all commercial banks to the Islamic banking system in the coming years, reinforcing the

country's commitment to a fully Shariah-compliant financial sector.

The launch event was attended by prominent figures, including the Governor of the State Bank of

Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, who stated, "At the State Bank, we envision a Pakistan where we have a fair and

modern financial system, accessible to all, regardless of background or financial status. BankIslami’s

vision of ‘Saving humanity from Riba’ highlights a commitment to making banking inclusive for all."

The campaign's television commercial (TVC) features individuals from diverse religious communities.

Arjun Singh, a member of the Sikh community, expressed, "This initiative gives us hope," highlighting

the campaign's impact on fostering inclusivity. Similarly, Lorna Fernandez noted, "Seeing our stories

represented makes us feel included," highlighting the importance of ethical banking practices that

resonate with personal beliefs. The campaign has garnered positive feedback on social media platforms. Users have praised BankIslami for its commitment to ethical banking and inclusivity. One user commented, "BankIslami's new campaign is a breath of fresh air. It's great to see a bank promoting services that align with diverse ethical values." Another user shared, "As someone who values interest-free banking, I'm glad to see BankIslami making it accessible to everyone, regardless of faith."

BankIslami's commitment to inclusivity and ethical banking practices positions it as a bank for the people,

offering financial solutions that align with the values and beliefs of a diverse clientele.