Karachi, Pakistan, March 7, 2025 – BankIslami has launched its first fully women-managed branch in Karachi to promote gender inclusivity in the workplace. The branch, operated entirely by female employees, is an initiative aimed at empowering women as both professionals and customers in Pakistan’s financial sector. This launch also reinforces the Bank’s mission of “Saving Humanity from Riba”, a vision rooted in promoting ethical and inclusive financial practices across the nation.

Women’s representation in the workforce in Pakistan stands at just 21%—a figure far below the global average. With this initiative, BankIslami aims to open opportunities and break barriers in an industry that has long underserved women.

“This is about more than just business,” said Rizwan Ata, CEO and President. “It’s about creating a future where women are fully represented in the workforce and have the chance to lead and thrive. Inclusivity isn’t optional, it is essential.”

This initiative is supported by the Asian Development Bank’s Women’s Finance Exchange (gWFX), which is providing gender sensitivity training to BankIslami staff to help turn this vision into reality.

Zulfiqar Lehri, Group Head of Retail Banking, emphasized: “With this initiative, we are not only empowering our female employees by providing them with job opportunities but also offering our customers a truly inclusive banking experience. We believe this step will pave the way for greater gender diversity and set a new industry benchmark”.

BankIslami’s commitment to Save Humanity from Riba is reflected in its products and services. In line with this, the Mashal Women Banking program offers tailored financial solutions to women, including the Mashal Asaan Account, which simplifies account creation and offers benefits like free cheque books and discounted debit card fees. The Mashal Savings Account provides competitive profit rates with added perks like free debit cards and health coverage for critical illnesses. For female entrepreneurs, the Mashal Business Finance product delivers low-cost financing under the SBP-subsidized scheme.

By launching its all-women branch, BankIslami is reaffirming its commitment to empowering women and creating a fair and ethical financial system. This achievement is a significant milestone in the bank’s vision to redefine inclusivity in the financial landscape of Pakistan.