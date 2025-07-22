Karachi, July 22, 2025. Reinforcing its commitment to education and community development,
BankIslami extended support to the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) to expand scholarship
access across Pakistan. PEEF, a government-backed initiative offering merit- and need-based financial
assistance, will deliver targeted programs to underserved communities, helping students pursue their
academic goals.
The initiative aligns with BankIslami’s broader vision of advancing financial inclusion and enabling
community development. By expanding access to education, the bank aims to uplift marginalized
communities and contribute to a more equitable, opportunity-driven economy.
“At BankIslami, we recognize that education is the cornerstone of community development and a catalyst
for lasting change,” said Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami. “By supporting this noble
cause, we aim to play our role in advancing access to education and improving financial literacy among
underserved communities,” he added.
The partnership was formally marked at an event held in Islamabad, attended by senior representatives
from the Government of Pakistan, PEEF, and BankIslami. Dignitaries included Dr. Khalid Maqbool
Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training; Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for
Federal Education and Professional Training; Nadeem Mahbub, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education
and Professional Training; Zeb Jaffar, former Member of the National Assembly; Syeda Hajra Suhail,
CEO of PEEF; Murad Shuaib Khan, Company Secretary at PEEF; and Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Branch
Banking Head – North, BankIslami.
