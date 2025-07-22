Advertisements

Karachi, July 22, 2025. Reinforcing its commitment to education and community development,

BankIslami extended support to the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) to expand scholarship

access across Pakistan. PEEF, a government-backed initiative offering merit- and need-based financial

assistance, will deliver targeted programs to underserved communities, helping students pursue their

academic goals.

The initiative aligns with BankIslami’s broader vision of advancing financial inclusion and enabling

community development. By expanding access to education, the bank aims to uplift marginalized

communities and contribute to a more equitable, opportunity-driven economy.

“At BankIslami, we recognize that education is the cornerstone of community development and a catalyst

for lasting change,” said Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami. “By supporting this noble

cause, we aim to play our role in advancing access to education and improving financial literacy among

underserved communities,” he added.

The partnership was formally marked at an event held in Islamabad, attended by senior representatives

from the Government of Pakistan, PEEF, and BankIslami. Dignitaries included Dr. Khalid Maqbool

Siddiqui, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training; Wajiha Qamar, Minister of State for

Federal Education and Professional Training; Nadeem Mahbub, Secretary, Ministry of Federal Education

and Professional Training; Zeb Jaffar, former Member of the National Assembly; Syeda Hajra Suhail,

CEO of PEEF; Murad Shuaib Khan, Company Secretary at PEEF; and Shahzad Ahmed Khan, Branch

Banking Head – North, BankIslami.