Karachi, April 23, 2025. BankIslami, one of the country’s fastest-growing Islamic financial institutions,

announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Bank reported a Profit

before Tax (PBT) of PKR 5.49 billion, 6.3% growth in total income and a significant 98% increase in

non-fund-based income, reflecting a strong start to the year and successful execution of its diversification

strategy.

Deposits grew by 16%, driven primarily by the growth in Current Accounts (24.1%) and Savings

Accounts (26.6%). The Bank closed the quarter with a strong Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 22.89%,

nearly double the minimum regulatory requirement of 11.50%, reflecting prudent capital management and

sound financial oversight.

During this quarter, BankIslami launched ‘aik’ — Pakistan’s first fully digital Islamic banking

experience. Aimed at digitally native and Shariah-conscious customers, ‘aik’ offers a mobile-first, end-to-

end banking experience and marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Islamic finance in the

country and reinforces BankIslami’s commitment to innovation with purpose.

Commenting on the Bank’s performance, Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami, stated, “This

quarter reflects the high expectations we have set for ourselves. We remain committed to expanding

access to Shariah-compliant finance through innovation, trust, and excellence to people across all

backgrounds. Our strategy is simple—grow responsibly, provide best-in-class services to our customers,

and stay true to our mission of saving Humanity from Riba.”

At the heart of BankIslami’s performance lies its unwavering focus on purpose. Every product, channel,

and initiative is designed to align with the Bank’s founding mission of eliminating Riba from the financial

system. This purpose-driven approach continues to differentiate BankIslami in an evolving and

increasingly values-conscious market.

The Bank currently operates more than 540 branches nationwide and continues to invest in strategic

growth including digital banking, home remittance, trade and investment banking, and cash management

solutions. As a leader in Pakistan’s Islamic banking sector, BankIslami remains committed to delivering

ethical, digitally empowered, and customer-centric financial services across its growing footprint.