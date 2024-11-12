Karachi, 12 November 2024: BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s top Islamic banks, has introduced its

redesigned mobile app, aiming to elevate the mobile banking experience with state-of-the-art security and

user-friendly features tailored for customers across Pakistan. This upgraded app makes banking more

accessible and convenient, empowering users to manage their finances with ease and confidence.

The new app brings powerful functionality to everyday banking, with tools for viewing transaction

histories, make real-time payments to merchants through Raast P2M, and transfer funds instantly across

banks. Designed to meet the needs of users from all backgrounds, the app’s intuitive layout ensures a

smooth experience for everyone, whether they’re seasoned digital users or trying mobile banking for the

first time.

Security is central to BankIslami’s commitment to its customers. The app’s updated registration process

includes both fingerprint verification and a simple document upload option, making onboarding secure

and straightforward. A new Mobile App Root Detection feature prevents unauthorized access, and

enhanced password protections add further layers of defense, setting a high bar for data protection in

Pakistan’s banking industry.

The app’s interface, available on both iOS and Android, is redesigned to deliver a consistent, easy-to-

navigate experience across devices. A built-in, step-by-step guide supports users in setting up, verifying,

and fully utilizing the app’s features, making digital banking accessible to all.

This app release reflects BankIslami’s commitment to pioneering Islamic banking with solutions that

prioritize safety, simplicity, and accessibility. In line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision of inclusive

financial services, BankIslami has prepared its nationwide team to provide customer support throughout

the transition.

BankIslami’s revamped app represents a milestone for Islamic banking in Pakistan, offering a secure and

inclusive digital experience that meets the demands of an increasingly mobile world. More than just a

tool, this app is a vital part of BankIslami’s mission to bring financial services to every corner of

Pakistan, with a commitment to Islamic principles at its core.