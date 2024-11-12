Karachi, 12 November 2024: BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s top Islamic banks, has introduced its
redesigned mobile app, aiming to elevate the mobile banking experience with state-of-the-art security and
user-friendly features tailored for customers across Pakistan. This upgraded app makes banking more
accessible and convenient, empowering users to manage their finances with ease and confidence.
The new app brings powerful functionality to everyday banking, with tools for viewing transaction
histories, make real-time payments to merchants through Raast P2M, and transfer funds instantly across
banks. Designed to meet the needs of users from all backgrounds, the app’s intuitive layout ensures a
smooth experience for everyone, whether they’re seasoned digital users or trying mobile banking for the
first time.
Security is central to BankIslami’s commitment to its customers. The app’s updated registration process
includes both fingerprint verification and a simple document upload option, making onboarding secure
and straightforward. A new Mobile App Root Detection feature prevents unauthorized access, and
enhanced password protections add further layers of defense, setting a high bar for data protection in
Pakistan’s banking industry.
The app’s interface, available on both iOS and Android, is redesigned to deliver a consistent, easy-to-
navigate experience across devices. A built-in, step-by-step guide supports users in setting up, verifying,
and fully utilizing the app’s features, making digital banking accessible to all.
This app release reflects BankIslami’s commitment to pioneering Islamic banking with solutions that
prioritize safety, simplicity, and accessibility. In line with the State Bank of Pakistan’s vision of inclusive
financial services, BankIslami has prepared its nationwide team to provide customer support throughout
the transition.
BankIslami’s revamped app represents a milestone for Islamic banking in Pakistan, offering a secure and
inclusive digital experience that meets the demands of an increasingly mobile world. More than just a
tool, this app is a vital part of BankIslami’s mission to bring financial services to every corner of
Pakistan, with a commitment to Islamic principles at its core.
