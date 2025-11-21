Karachi : BankIslami, one of the fastest-growing Islamic financial institutions in Pakistan, has launched a nationwide outreach program as part of its commitment to advancing Islamic banking and supporting a Riba-free financial system in the country. Under this initiative, the Bank’s regional team leaders are holding on-ground awareness and advocacy sessions with officials across the country to promote greater understanding and adoption of Shariah- compliant financial solutions and pave the way for Riba-free alternatives. People have welcomed the opportunity to engage more deeply in Islamic banking and discuss the benefits of a Riba-free economy. This outreach program aligns with BankIslami’s broader mission to promote Shariah-compliant financial inclusion and support policies that encourage ethical banking practices throughout the country. The Bank plans to continue and expand these engagements as part of its long-term vision for a more just and resilient financial system.

About BankIslami

BankIslami Pakistan Limited, a subsidiary of JS Bank, operates one of the largest Islamic commercial banking networks in Pakistan, with over 550

branches nation-wide. As the first Islamic commercial bank to receive a banking license under the Islamic Banking Policy of 2003, BankIslami is a

pioneer in Shariah-compliant retail, investment, and trade finance solutions. As part of the JS Group, BankIslami continues to lead innovation

and inclusivity in Islamic banking.

For more information, visit: https://bankislami.com.pk

Advertisements