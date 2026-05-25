KARACHI, PAKISTAN – May 25, 2026 – BankIslami, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing Islamic banks, has launched its fully homegrown Finance Origination and Credit Underwriting System (FOCUS), a platform designed to digitalize and accelerate the customer financing journey.

Leveraging AI driven automation, FOCUS reengineers the Bank’s credit underwriting process from initiation to disbursement. The platform replaces manual credit procedures with a standardized, automated and AI driven framework enforced across all branches. This platformfurther elevates the quality and consistency of credit decisions while significantly reducing turnaround times.

Developed entirely by BankIslami’s internal team, the launch represents a major financial and strategic milestone. By eliminating reliance on external partners for software licensing, customization, and ongoing maintenance, the bank has significantly optimized its operational efficiency.

“At BankIslami, our customers remain the center of every action and innovation. With this launch, we aim to simplify the customer financing journey,” said Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami. “For us, FOCUS is more than a technology upgrade. It is a statement of what our people are capable of building when the mission is as noble as Saving Humanity from Riba,” he added.

The deployment of FOCUS adds to BankIslami’s growing portfolio of digital and operational transformation initiatives, as the Bank continues to expand its network and deepen its service offerings in line with its mission of Saving Humanity from Riba.