Karachi, Pakistan, April 18, 2025: In collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan, BankIslami participated in Financial Literacy Week 2025. Through various initiatives, BankIslami promoted financial literacy and raised awareness about financial inclusion and its significance, while reinforcing its mission to advance Islamic banking in the country and save humanity from riba.

The week began with financial literacy camps across the country, including Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal, and Abbottabad. During these camps, the teams engaged with the general public to raise awareness about the critical need for financial independence and promote understanding of key financial concepts, banking products, and services to all consumer segments.

Moreover, BankIslami conducted awareness sessions at over 30 educational institutes and non-profit organizations across Pakistan, including Mashal-e-Rah and Fehmida Begum Foundation. Members and students from these institutions were also invited to BankIslami branches across Pakistan to provide a first-hand experience of the financial products and services offered, and a peek into the efforts made by financial institutions.

These on-ground efforts were further amplified through print and digital media to reach a broader audience and engage diverse segments of society.

Sharing his thoughts on the initiative, Rizwan Ata, President & Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami, commented: “At BankIslami, our commitment extends beyond merely providing financial products. We aim to equip individuals with the essential knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions. Through this initiative, we are dedicated to fostering a culture of financial understanding, enabling our customers to build a secure and prosperous future.”

Furthermore, the week concluded with a Financial Literacy Walk held across multiple locations, bringing together participants from universities, women’s organizations, NGOs, and civil society, reinforcing the importance of financial awareness and encouraging continued dialogue around inclusion, empowerment, and financial well-being.