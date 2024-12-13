Karachi, December 13, 2024: BankIslami recently won the "2024 Euro Clearing Quality Recognition Award" from J.P.Morgan for achieving an impressive MT202 STP Rate of 99.37%.

Mr. Amin Khowaja, CEO of J.P. Morgan Pakistan, presented the award to BankIslami's President & CEO, Mr. Rizwan Ata, along with Deputy CEO Mr. Imran H. Shaikh and other prominent individuals of BankIslami.

This award showcases the achievements of the bank while being fully Shariah compliant and aligning with the

essential role it plays in financial institutions for its customers.

Mr. Rizwan Ata, President & CEO, said, "Obtaining recognition from a well-known financial sector entity like J.P. Morgan represents the efforts of every individual working as a BankIslami member and highly portrays the efforts we bring in as a team. We are focused on prioritizing new standards in the industry and providing great value and services to our stakeholders."

Mr. Imran H. Shaikh at the event stated: “This achievement highlights how the bank keeps growing and

enhancing its services while generating new ideas with seamless services, making sure to accommodate our

customers' evolving necessities."

At BankIslami, our goal is to provide services for everyone to innovate with exceptional services and cater to

their essential banking needs, making every individual feel equally valued by aligning with our tagline: Saving

Humanity from Riba.