Karachi: Bank Alfalah has released updated data highlighting its progress in advancing women’s financial inclusion across Pakistan, with growth in women customers, increased financing for women-led businesses, and broader representation of women across its workforce and leadership structures.

Women now hold 18% of the bank’s total accounts, representing approximately 650,000 customers. In 2025, the bank recorded a 12% increase in women account holders, while female customers contributed 11% of total deposits, amounting to PKR 237 billion.

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The bank also reported growth in lending to women across key economic sectors. In the SME segment, the number of women borrowers increased by 20% in 2025, with 117 women-led businesses financed, mainly in manufacturing and trading. Total SME financing for these businesses amounted to PKR 521 million.

In agriculture, 857 women-led businesses received PKR 1.32 billion in financing in 2025, supporting dairy, livestock, and crop production. The bank also disbursed PKR 264 million in interest-free financing to 127 small-scale farmers under its Revive and Rise scheme.

Bank Alfalah continues to support the Benazir Income Support Programme through digital disbursements across Pakistan. Since 2022, the number of women beneficiaries served through the bank has increased by 150%, reaching approximately 4.5 million women.

Within its workforce, women currently represent 21% of employees. As of 31 December 2025, women also represented 16% of members across board committees, management committees, and their subcommittees, reflecting early progress in the bank’s broader efforts to strengthen women’s representation across leadership structures.

The bank also continues to support women through community programs focused on entrepreneurship, education, and healthcare.