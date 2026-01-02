Karachi, 2 January 2026 — Bank Alfalah, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has been named one of the “Most Inclusive Companies in 2026” at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks Awards, following a rigorous, evidence based disclosure process and an independent evaluation by an international jury.

This year, 44 leading multinational and national companies participated in the awards, submitting documented evidence across people, culture and workplace practices. Bank Alfalah came out on top overall, recognised as the Most Inclusive Company in 2026, and won in 15 GDEIB benchmark categories:

Vision, Strategy, and Business Impact

Leadership and Accountability

DEI Structure and Implementation

Recruitment

Advancement and Retention

Job Design, Classification and Compensation

Work Life Integration, Flexibility and Benefit

Assessment, Measurement and Research

DEI Communications

DEI Learning and Development

Connecting DEI and Sustainability

Community, Government Relations and Philanthropy

Services and Product Development

Marketing and Customer Service

Responsible Sourcing

The awards are anchored in the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks, an internationally recognised framework that helps organisations assess and strengthen inclusion through a structured, measurable approach.

Bank Alfalah continues to redefine the role of financial institutions in Pakistan, strengthening its identity as a Caring Bank. By bridging national relief with grassroots community development, the Bank has set a benchmark for sustainable corporate social responsibility. Following the 2022 floods, Bank Alfalah contributed USD 10 million, and pledged a further USD 5 million in response to the 2025 floods, taking its total commitment to USD 15 million to support infrastructure rehabilitation, climate smart agriculture and long term recovery for affected communities. Alongside this, the Bank works with over 30 partner NGOs to advance impact across education, empowerment, healthcare and the environment, aligned with the 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The recognition reflects Bank Alfalah’s continued focus on building an inclusive workplace culture and embedding diversity, equity and inclusion into governance and everyday practices, with the aim of supporting opportunity, representation and belonging across the organisation.