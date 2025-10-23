Karachi: Bank Alfalah posted profit after tax (PAT) of PKR 21.44 billion for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, resulting in earnings per share of PKR 13.59 (September 2024: PKR 21.32). The Board of Directors also declared a third interim cash dividend of PKR 2.50 per share (25%), cumulatively bringing the cash dividend payout for the year to PKR 7.50 per share (75%) (9M 2024: PKR 6.00 per share (60%)).

Total deposits closed at PKR 2.17 trillion. To strengthen its NII and improve the efficiency of cost of deposits, Bank Alfalah had shifted its strategy at the end of last year to grow average deposit balances rather than focus on period end balances. This transition was done to build a more stable and profitable deposits base through better spreads.

The focus on optimising cost of funds through volumetric growth in average current account balances yielded results and helped cushion the impact of the reduction in interest rates.

Further, balance sheet positions taken last year supported both net interest income as well as opportunities to realize capital gains.

Bank’s gross financing book grew by 23.9% year on year to PKR 1.08 trillion. This was driven by Bank’s strategic emphasis to steadily grow credit exposures through all primary business avenues namely, Corporate Banking, Consumer Finance, Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) and Agri Finance as interest rates are becoming more conducive for credit expansion and financial inclusion.

The Bank exercises strong capital management with a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 17.94% as at September 30, 2025, which is well above the minimum regulatory requirement.

Bank Alfalah remains well-positioned to create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders amid evolving macroeconomic environment. Building on its strong fundamentals, the Bank continues to pursue its strategic priorities including expansion of its domestic footprint, investment in its people, technology and remaining committed towards its responsibility as a ‘Caring Bank.’

Advertisements