Karachi, November 03, 2025: The Chairman of Bank Alfalah, His Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan Excellency and the Board of directors has approved an additional USD 5 million, equivalent to PKR 1.4 billion, to help rebuild communities devastated by the 2025 floods. This latest commitment brings the Bank’s total contribution towards comprehensive flood relief and rehabilitation since the 2022 floods to USD 15 million, highlighting its sustained efforts to support communities following catastrophic climate events

The announcement was made by Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah, during a press conference held in Karachi. Mr . Atif Bajwa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank Alfalah, during a press conference held in Karachi.

“At Bank Alfalah, we aspire to be more than a financial institution; we are a caring bank,” said Atif Bajwa. “We are deeply grateful to our Chairman and Board for this generous pledge. It reflects our shared belief that rebuilding lives and strengthening climate resilience.”

The newly announced funds will be channeled through a network of partner non-governmental organisations to restore infrastructure, rebuild livelihoods, and enhance resilience across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The initiative includes a multi-input development program focusing on housing, education, health, and climate-smart agriculture to support sustained rehabilitation.

The 2025 floods have compounded the climate challenges Pakistan has faced since 2022, when 33 million people were affected nationwide. Despite extensive aid efforts, more than eight million displaced people continue to struggle with health and housing insecurity.

Following the 2022 disaster, Bank Alfalah launched a USD 10 million response plan implemented in two phases of immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation across Sindh and Balochistan.

The Bank’s new allocation comes amid the 2025 monsoon crisis that has hit northern Pakistan particularly hard. According to UNICEF, 946 lives have been lost, including 255 children, and more than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, while flash floods and glacial lake outburst floods continue to devastate Gilgit-Baltistan.

