Islamabad, December 11, 2024 – On the occasion of International Day for Persons with Disabilities, Bank Alfalah, one of Pakistan’s leading commercial banks in Pakistan has partnered with Deaf Reach’s flagship programme of the Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) to establish satellite schools in flood-impacted areas of Pakistan.

The partnership will facilitate the creation of three satellite schools in flood-affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan, emphasising Bank Alfalah’s focus on inclusive education and community growth. Through its satellite school model, Deaf Reach will repurpose under-utilised spaces to educate children in remote areas, as less than 5% have access to education. This collaboration aims to address the educational gap for over 1 million deaf children in Pakistan, empowering communities and promoting inclusivity.

For over 30 years, the Deaf Reach Program has been Pakistan’s only school network for the Deaf, addressing the educational and vocational needs of deaf children and youth. It operates eight campuses and over 20 satellite schools, offering a well-rounded curriculum, vocational training, sign language, and job placement.

The partnership, in observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, reinforced the crucial need for equal opportunities for individuals with disabilities. Bank Alfalah has pledged PKR 24 million for this initiative, making it a part of the Bank’s second phase of providing relief to flood-affected communities in efforts to rebuild lives and infrastructure in flood-impacted areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Atif Bajwa, President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, said: “Bank Alfalah is dedicated to building an inclusive society where every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has the opportunity to succeed. Our collaboration with Deaf Reach is a step toward providing equal access to education and vocational training.”

The President and CEO of Bank Alfalah, accompanied by senior management team members, visited the Deaf Reach school to engage directly with the students. During the visit, they toured the facilities, interacted with the students, and participated in various educational and vocational activities. This hands-on engagement shows Bank Alfalah’s dedication to supporting the inclusion of disabled children.

Reflecting on the partnership, Mr Richard Geary, Founder and Director Programme at FESF, stated, “Quality education has the power to transform lives for future generations. This partnership with Bank Alfalah will enable us to educate even more deaf children in underserved communities, paving the way for a brighter future for them, which otherwise might be a challenge. It will help them with the tools and opportunities to overcome barriers and turn their dreams into reality. I would like to express my immense gratitude to Bank Alfalah for their generous support in helping us move forward with our mission to ensure that every deaf child in Pakistan has access to literacy and learning.”

As the nation recovers from the devastating floods, this partnership marks a significant step in ensuring that inclusivity remains at the heart of the rebuilding process. Observing the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the initiative demonstrates Bank Alfalah’s commitment to empowering marginalised communities by providing educational access for people with disabilities.