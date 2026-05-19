A high-level delegation of academic leaders from Bangladesh visited Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) to strengthen regional cooperation in higher education, research, and academic exchange programs.

CAP Raises Concerns Over Delayed Housing Projects and Illegal Bookings in Karachi

Advertisements

The visit aimed to explore new opportunities for collaboration between universities in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

UGC Bangladesh Delegation Visits LUMS

The delegation was led by Mamun Ahmed, Chairman of the University Grants Commission Bangladesh (UGC Bangladesh).

The visit was facilitated by the Higher Education Commission Pakistan (HEC).

Vice chancellors from leading public and private universities in Bangladesh, along with senior UGC officials, also participated in the visit.

LUMS Expands Academic Engagement in Bangladesh

The visit reflected LUMS’ growing academic engagement in Bangladesh.

The university has participated in HEC education expos in cities including Dhaka, Barishal, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Chittagong.

LUMS also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with North South University and continues academic collaboration with the University of Chittagong.

Discussions Focus on Research and Exchange Programs

During the visit, the delegation met with Ali Cheema, Provost Tariq Jadoon, deans, and faculty members.

Participants discussed the importance of strengthening academic linkages through research collaboration, student and faculty exchange programs, executive education, legal education, and joint academic initiatives.

The discussions also focused on learning from shared regional histories while understanding different national experiences and educational models.

Bangladesh Delegation Praises Academic Dialogue

Prof. Dr. Mamun Ahmed thanked the LUMS leadership for hosting the delegation and described the visit as an important platform for academic dialogue and knowledge sharing.

He emphasized that higher education institutions cannot progress in isolation and noted that stronger cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan can support academic excellence, institutional development, and greater opportunities for students across the region.