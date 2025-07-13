Advertisements

Karachi, Pakistan, 13 July 2025 : Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi S.M. Mahbubul Alam paid an official visit to Nawabshah and meets the eminent businesspersons and office bearers of the Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SBCCI) during 10-13 July 2025. The President, Senior Vice President, Vice Presidents, Secretary and other office bearers of the SBCCI welcome the Bangladesh envoy. He also had meetings and interactions with the Mayor of Municipal Corporation Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh, Local administration and the eminent journalists of the Nawabshah press club.

The Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh highlighted the trade, investment and business potential between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He focused on the upcoming 3rd single country exhibition of Pakistan in Bangladesh during September 2025. He warmly invited trade and business delegation to Bangladesh. Highlighting the diversity of export baskets of Bangladesh he requested the potential importers from Pakistan to import from Bangladesh. He also invited trade delegation to participate at the Dhaka International Trade Fair to be held in January 2026. He expressed his optimism that the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Pakistan would reach the mark of one billion US dollars in near future. The direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan would a reality soon, he further added. Bangladesh envoy elaborated the foreign investment friendly policies of Bangladesh and invited the potential entrepreneurs and investors from Pakistan to invest in Bangladesh. He also expressed his hope that a single country exhibition of Bangladesh for the promotion of Bangladesh products would take place in near future in Pakistan.

The Business leaders, eminent journalists and the other dignitaries including the Mayor and the local administration in Shaheed Benazirabad reiterated the huge untapped potential of trade and investment between the two brotherly countries. They stressed on the exploring of new areas of export and import between the two SAARC countries. The Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber and the eminent business persons expressed their interest to send business delegations to Bangladesh for wider trade and business relations between the two countries.

Deputy High Commissioner and the other dignitaries in Shaheed Benazirabad also emphasized on the strengthening cultural cooperation, promotion of tourism, cooperation in science, education and research, and deepening the people-to-people contacts between Bangladesh and Pakistan. Bangladeshi diplomat assured the business leaders and dignitaries that Bangladesh Mission in Karachi would endorse necessary visas for business, cultural, tourist delegations, sports delegation, student exchange delegation and so forth on the most priority basis.