Bangladesh produced a historic performance in Test cricket, completing a 2–0 series whitewash over Pakistan after winning the second Test at Sylhet by 78 runs.

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On the fifth and final day, Pakistan were chasing a target of 437 runs but were bowled out for 359, falling short despite needing 121 runs with three wickets in hand at the start of the day.

Bangladesh Seal Dominant Series Victory

The result followed Bangladesh’s earlier 104-run victory in the first Test in Dhaka, allowing the hosts to clinch a clean sweep in the two-match series.

This marks a significant milestone for Bangladesh Test cricket, as they outperformed Pakistan in both matches to secure a rare and memorable series win.

Pakistan Struggle in Final Phase of Chase

Pakistan’s batting lineup showed resistance in patches but ultimately collapsed under pressure in the final innings, handing Bangladesh a comprehensive series victory.