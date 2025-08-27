National investors should turn their attention toward Balochistan, which is also emerging as an international trade hub.

Syed Aman Shah – Provincial Convener Balochistan’s, Awaam Pakistan Party (APP)

Karachi: Syed Aman Shah, the Provincial Convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party, has said that the land of Balochistan is richly blessed with abundant natural resources and immense economic potential. From minerals and energy to agriculture, fisheries, and tourism, Balochistan is a treasure trove that, if properly utilized, can transform not only the fate of the province but also provide strength and stability to Pakistan’s overall economy.

He emphasized that effective, transparent and equitable utilization of these resources is essential to pave the way for prosperity in the region. “Balochistan holds the key to Pakistan’s economic revival,” he stated. “The time has come to bring this province into the national development mainstream.”

Syed Aman Shah highlighted the vast investment opportunities available in Balochistan, calling it a “golden zone” for both domestic and international investors. With strategic assets like the Gwadar Port and mega-projects such as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the province has the potential to become a major global trade hub.

He urged the federal and provincial governments to provide ease of doing business, improve the law and order situation, and introduce investor-friendly, transparent policies to restore confidence among investors. He also stressed the need to address administrative inefficiencies, eliminate corruption, and prioritize the rights of local communities.

“The development of Balochistan is, in reality, the development of Pakistan as a whole,” he said. “Fair distribution of resources, creation of employment opportunities, and prioritizing the empowerment of local youth are key to leading the province toward lasting progress.”

Syed Aman Shah further said that it’s high time Balochistan is given its due share in national growth. The youth of the province must be provided with quality education, vocational training, and access to resources so they can actively participate in the country’s progress.