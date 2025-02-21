The Balochistan police have constituted an inquiry committee to investigate alleged police negligence in the kidnapping and murder case of 23-year-old Mustafa Amir, an official confirmed on Friday.

Case Background

Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s DHA on January 6. According to police reports, the suspects stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and set it on fire in Balochistan’s Hub area.

Earlier this month, police arrested suspect Armaghan, who allegedly injured policemen while resisting arrest in connection with the kidnapping case. Another suspect, Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari, was remanded in police custody by an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) last week.

The Sindh government, through Acting Prosecutor-General Muntazir Mehdi, challenged ATC orders denying police physical custody of Armaghan and instead sending him on judicial remand. The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday overturned the previous order and remanded Armaghan in police custody.

Balochistan Police Inquiry and Action

Hub SSP Syed Fazil Shah confirmed that the police are continuing investigations after the suspects confirmed that the burned body and car found in Hub belonged to Amir.

To address alleged negligence, the police have formed an inquiry committee led by Winder DSP Muhammad Jan Sasoli. The committee will submit a report within five days, pinpointing lapses in handling the case.

Mishandling and Disciplinary Action

The case has also raised concerns over police mishandling. On January 12, an unidentified body was found in a burned car in Hub, which the Balochistan police handed over to the Edhi Foundation for burial. The body was buried in Karachi on January 16.

In response to allegations of negligence, three police officers were suspended and demoted for mishandling the investigation. The victim’s mother accused SSP Investigation Ali Hassan of victim blaming and failing to take action for 20 days.