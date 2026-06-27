Balochistan Operation: Pakistan Security Forces Kill Eight Militants in Intelligence-Led Raids

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Pakistan’s security forces killed eight suspected militants during two intelligence-led operations in Balochistan, according to the military’s media wing, ISPR.

The operations took place on 25 and 26 June in Kharan and Mastung districts as part of Pakistan’s ongoing counter-terrorism campaign. The military said the raids targeted what it described as Indian-backed militant networks operating in the region.

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According to ISPR, security personnel launched the first operation in Kharan District after receiving intelligence reports about the movement of a group of militants. During the engagement, troops carried out what the military described as a precise operation and killed three suspected militants, while several others were reportedly injured.

In a separate operation in Mastung District on 26 June, security forces acted on intelligence indicating the possible presence of a suicide bomber. Troops engaged the suspected hideout and, after an exchange of fire, killed five militants, including a suspected suicide bomber.

ISPR said forces recovered weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and motorbikes allegedly used by the militants.

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The military added that clearance operations remain under way in the area to locate any remaining suspects. Pakistan’s security forces and law enforcement agencies said they would continue counter-terrorism operations under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” strategy approved through the National Action Plan framework.