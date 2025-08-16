QUETTA – The Balochistan government has enforced Section 144 across the province for 15 days, starting August 16 till August 31, in view of security threats.

According to the notification, pillion riding on motorcycles has been prohibited, while riders are also barred from covering their faces with masks or cloth. In addition, public gatherings of more than five people at one location have been restricted.

Officials said the measures were taken to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the period.

The decision comes after a recent wave of violence in Quetta, Khuzdar, and Kalat districts that claimed four lives, including a Levies officer and a tribal elder, while leaving one person injured. In Quetta’s Killi Zaren area, a grenade attack missed security forces but killed a motorcyclist and injured another.