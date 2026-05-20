KARACHI: Sardar Shaukat Popalzai, President of the Balochistan Economic Forum and Senior Advisor to the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), visited the Karachi office of ZetaMite to review the company’s work in Artificial Intelligence (AI), emerging technologies, and advanced cyber defense systems.

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During the visit, ZetaMite officials provided a detailed presentation on the latest developments in AI-driven solutions, digital innovation, and cybersecurity technologies designed to address modern business and security challenges.

Focus on Innovation and Digital Transformation

Sardar Shaukat Popalzai appreciated the company’s technological capabilities and expressed satisfaction over the progress being made in the fields of AI and cyber defense in Pakistan.

He highlighted the importance of innovation, technology adoption, and digital transformation for economic growth and future business competitiveness.

The visit also reflected growing interest from business and economic leaders in promoting collaboration between industry and technology sectors to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy.

Senior ZetaMite Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by ZetaMite Chief Executive Officer Uzair Kaleem, Chief Operating Officer Ejaz Baig, PhD AI Consultant Dr. Farrukh Shahid, and ZetaMite team member Sarmad.

A formal group photograph was also taken to mark the occasion.