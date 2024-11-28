The Balochistan Assembly has approved a resolution seeking a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following recent violent protests in Islamabad.

This development comes after the PTI’s recent three-day-long protest in Islamabad, which turned violent and was eventually called off.

The resolution, tabled by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), condemns the PTI’s “anarchist agenda” and its alleged role in the May 9 events, which saw attacks on public properties and military institutions across the country.

The resolution also criticizes the PTI’s attempts to open a front against the federal government, calling it an “anti-state” agenda.

Furthermore, it accuses the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government of using state machinery to attack the Centre, which it sees as proof of the PTI’s non-political agenda.

Speaking on the Balochistan Assembly floor, National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch condemned the resolution, warning the government that such actions could also be taken against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the PML-N.

“We have not learned a lesson from the ban on Jamat-e-Islami and Awami National Party,” he said, claiming that those who once criticised Nawaz Sharif have joined the PML-N.