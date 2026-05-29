Karachi: Eid-ul-Adha celebrations turned into a theatrical triumph as the stage play “Bakra Petrol Pe” emerged as a runaway success in Karachi, delivering packed houses and nonstop laughter at every show.

Staged at the prestigious Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, the mega production quickly became one of the most talked-about Eid attractions, with all initial shows selling out and additional performances being considered due to overwhelming demand.

Rauf Lala and Shakeel Siddiqi lead powerful comedy duo

Comedy stars Rauf Lala and Shakeel Siddiqi stole the spotlight with sharp timing, energetic performances, and classic stage chemistry that kept audiences engaged from start to finish.

The audience repeatedly drew comparisons with the legendary style of late stage icon Umar Sharif, particularly his famous hit “Bakra Qiston Pe,” as the new play revived memories of Karachi’s golden theatre era.

Strong cast and direction win audience praise

The ensemble cast, including Shanze, Mahak Noor, Priya, Shabbir Bhatti, Faiza Malik, Aamir Rambo, Tahira Khan, and others, delivered consistent performances that added depth and energy to the production.

Written by Rauf Lala, the play cleverly uses humor to highlight current issues such as inflation and rising fuel prices. Director Younus Memon’s smooth staging, combined with strong lighting, music, and set design, gave the production a polished and cinematic stage feel.

Eid hit extends its run amid rising demand

Due to overwhelming audience response, organizers have opened advance bookings and are planning additional shows at the Arts Council. Family audiences continue to flock to the venue, making “Bakra Petrol Pe” one of the most successful Eid stage productions in recent years.