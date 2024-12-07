Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) would export skilled and unskilled manpower to the Kingdom of Bahrain in the construction sector.

An official source told APP, he said that in this regard OEC is collecting the documents from the interested candidates across the country till December 18, 2024.

He said that already OEC exporting skilled workforce to around 40 countries of the world.

He said that interested candidates could apply for the following job positions including Laboratory Manager, with BSc Engineering / B-Tech / Graduation / DAE Civil; Minimum of 15 years of experience with relevant 5 years of experience.

The Laboratory Manager (LM) will be responsible for managing laboratory staff and activities related to the laboratory. The LM is expected to oversee LS provide safety oversight of day-to-day lab and field operations and provide a safe work environment to anyone using the lab.

He will guide and supervise lab and field staff, ensuring adherence to company policies and procedures.

Laboratory Technician with 3 years of Diploma in Associate Engineering or at least a college degree in the science field

Laboratory Technicians will be responsible for testing materials like concrete, aggregate, soil, asphalt, blocks, etc.

Interested applicants can apply via OEC’s website https://oec.gov.pk/.

Help-Desk Team: for technical support, contact the OEC-Helpdesk team at UAN: 0311-0011-632 or Email: helpdesk@oec.gov.pk