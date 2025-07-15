Advertisements

A visiting lecturer at a private university in Bahawalpur has been caught sexually harassing female students under the pretense of academic support, as revealed in an undercover investigation by ARY News’ program ‘Sar-e-Aam’.

Identified as Ahmed Mahmood from the Department of Software Engineering, the lecturer allegedly targeted female students by failing them deliberately, later offering to “recheck” their exam papers in exchange for sexual favors. In contrast, male students were reportedly asked to pay bribes to improve their grades.

The scandal erupted when Sar-e-Aam’s team caught the lecturer red-handed in a sting operation. The video footage showed him luring a female student with offers of shopping and electronics in exchange for inappropriate behavior, even attempting to touch her inappropriately. When the student excused herself to get tea, the investigative team intervened and confronted him.

Initially denying all charges, the lecturer confessed when presented with video evidence. He was arrested on the spot and handed over to Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Police Station, where a formal case has been registered.

The university administration acted promptly by banning the lecturer’s entry and launching an internal investigation through its Anti-Harassment Committee. The Vice Chancellor expressed serious concern over the incident and emphasized a zero-tolerance policy on harassment.

This incident has reignited public outrage over the lack of accountability in academic institutions, with many calling for stronger safeguards and proper grievance redressal mechanisms. The swift action by Sar-e-Aam has been widely praised, and university authorities are now urging other affected students to come forward.

The lecturer now faces legal proceedings, and the case underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight and protection mechanisms within educational environments to prevent abuse of authority.