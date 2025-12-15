SHARJAH : A baby girl in Sharjah started teething 6 days after her birth, and doctors declared it a rare case. In this regard, doctors said that Mehra Abdul Rahman’s health is being fully monitored, and the girl is healthy. Doctors said that the teeth are called deciduous teeth, which appear immediately after birth or within a few days. On the other hand, the girl’s father said that he was very happy and surprised to see this scene. He said that Mehra’s health is being fully monitored and the doctors have assured that the girl is happy and healthy.

