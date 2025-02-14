Babar Azam has surpassed Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, and David Warner to become the joint-fastest batter to reach 6000 ODI runs, matching former South African batter Hashim Amla’s record. Both players accomplished this milestone in 123 innings.

In the Tri-Series final against New Zealand at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, Babar Azam achieved this feat. He hit a four on the third ball of the seventh over, skillfully reading a slower ball delivered by Jacob Duffy, and perfectly timed the drive wide of cover-point to reach the landmark.

India’s Virat Kohli had taken 136 innings to reach 6000 ODI runs, while Kane Williamson and David Warner had taken 139 innings each. Consequently, Babar Azam is now the fastest Asian to achieve this milestone in ODI cricket.

However, Babar has struggled for runs in the ongoing Tri-Nation series against New Zealand and South Africa. In the two matches preceding the final, the 30-year-old scored 10 and 23 runs.

The former Pakistan captain last scored a century in 2023 against Nepal, and since then, Babar has not crossed the three-figure mark in ODIs.