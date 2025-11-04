KARACHI : On the auspicious occasion of the 556th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, a ceremony for the distribution of financial assistance cheques among deserving members of the Sikh community was held on Tuesday, May 4, at Swami Narayan Gurdwara, Lighthouse, Karachi. The event was organized by the Sindh Ministry of Religious and Minority Affairs.

According to a statement issued by Directorate of Religious Affairs, the ceremony was attended by Provincial Secretary for Religious and Minority Affairs Anjum Iqbal Jhamani, Director M. Aslam Khosa, and other officials. Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious and Minority Affairs, Dr. Sham Sunder K. Advani, graced the event as Chief Guest.

Advertisements

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Advani said that Baba Guru Nanak is not only a revered figure for the Sikh community but also a symbol of love, brotherhood, and peace among Hindus and followers of other faiths. “His message promotes interfaith harmony and compassion. By following his teachings, we can become better human beings and contribute positively to society,” he remarked.

He added that distributing financial assistance among deserving Sikh citizens on this joyous occasion was a great honor for him. “The Sindh government, under the leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, continues to work for the welfare and uplift of minority communities following the vision of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, President Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur, and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari,” he said.

Dr. Advani emphasized that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) remains steadfast in its mission to serve humanity without discrimination and will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling the vision of its martyred leaders.

The ceremony was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary Sindh and MPA Roma Mushtaq along with other dignitaries. The event concluded with the cake-cutting ceremony to mark the 556th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, led by Dr. Sham Sunder K. Advani, Sardar Ramesh Singh Khalsa, and other community representatives.