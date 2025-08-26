B9.GAME entered the iGaming space with a bang, creating a wave of reactions across the industry soon after. However, the growing awareness was not one of excitement about the new platform. In contrast, the air was filled with numerous complaints from angry players who were feeling misled by the similarity between the new B9.GAME platform and the well-known and established BC.GAME platform. While some players were angered, others simply sought to create awareness around the cloning controversy.

This controversial story begins with gamers scrolling through B9.GAME homepage and believing it has a connection with BC.GAME. From familiar buttons, layouts, bonuses, and branding, which were so similar to BC.GAME that many assumed they were playing on a new version of the established casino. But what appeared to be a great marketing strategy quickly became a scandal in the online gaming sector.

“A brand for a company is like a reputation for a person. You earn reputation by trying to do hard things well.”

Jeff Bezos

B9.GAME copycat scandal isn’t about merely replicating the BC.GAME brand, but borrowing the trust and reputation without doing the hard work. B9.GAME soon became associated with scandal as accusations about rigged games, misplaced deposits, and withdrawals that never

materialized came flooding in. It served as a sobering reminder to gamers of how brittle trust can be in online gaming.

For BC.GAME, it became an unwelcome connection to a fraudulent casino that didn’t have any responsibility or transparency.

Similarities Observed Between B9.GAME and BC.GAME

Advertisements

“Earn money apps” and online casinos that promise big payouts are a common occurrence in

the Asian iGaming space, especially in areas like Pakistan. These platforms arise with speed, extensive advertisement campaigns, including the use of popular Asian social media influencers.

Following the same route, B9.GAME entered this competitive market by establishing itself as “Pakistan’s #1 online casino.” Extensive campaigns collaborating with social media influencers to recommend it as the best “Earn money app” in Pakistan. However, user complaints resulted

in a deeper investigation of the new brand: ? B9.GAME imitated BC.GAME’s logo and design rather than developing its own unique

personality.

The recognized branding of BC.GAME was also reflected in the hexagonal logo design.

? The black and green color palette on the landing page was almost the same as BC.GAME’s.

? The menus and action buttons were positioned precisely as they were on BC.GAME.

? Similar games, bonus offers, and similar animation of the bonus and promotional

banners.

As much as we would have preferred it to be a coincidence, B9.GAME might have intentionally created a clone of BC.GAME to give an impression of legitimacy.

Complaints start to surface.

What began as whispers in Reddit threads and Quora forums quickly turned into waves of complaints. Players reported deposits vanishing without being credited. Withdrawals are being denied due to vague “security checks.” Customer assistance was silent – questions remained

ignored for weeks.

One Instagram user posted a video narrating how his funds disappeared after following the given process to deposit funds on B9.GAME. A follow-up with the support became frustrating and futile. In the end, he warns his followers against engaging with the B9.GAME platform, calling it a scam.

Rigged games made winning almost impossible.

On Trustpilot, where BC.GAME had a high global rating, B9.GAME’s reviews were less positive. 86% of users posted one-star evaluations, with the majority blaming lost money and outright fraud.

According to one gamer’s review on Quora, the experience was similar to playing on BC.GAME. The design was the same, and the offers appeared familiar. However, when he went to withdraw, his account was frozen.

That’s when he realized he was not playing on the original BC.GAME platform.

These stories and numerous other stories like these demonstrate how B9.GAME blurred the boundary between familiarity and deception, leading players to lose money unfairly in what seems like a front for an underlying scam.



Trust Gap, B9.GAME’s Questionable Legitimacy As An “Earn Money App”“It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”

-Warren Buffett

BC.GAME has tried to do things differently, offering value. GAME’s reputation was not established quickly. The platform has established itself as one of the most trusted crypto casinos in the world thanks to transparent licensing, provably fair gaming, community participation, and consistent payouts.

In contrast, B9.GAME makes questionable license claims. While it promotes collaborations and regulatory clearances, independent investigations reveal no verified links to Curaçao or other recognized agencies. In online gaming, trust is essential. Without verifiable licensing and transparent operations, a platform is nothing more than a risky bet.

This glaring disparity demonstrates why the B9.GAME topic continues to escalate beyond a mere copycat story. It highlights the risks of clone casinos undermining public trust in legal venues.

BC.GAME Becomes The Undeserving Collateral Damage Although BC.GAME has no connection to B9.GAME, the similarities have caused confusion.

Having lost substantial funds on the B9.GAME platform with the illusion that it’s connected to BC.GAME, most players mistakenly blamed BC.GAME. Some reportedly said they thought it was a rebrand or a subsidiary.

This mistaken suspicion may have long-term ramifications for the industry. If additional clone casinos develop, gamers may become suspicious of even the most transparent platforms.

“When clones flood the market, even legitimate platforms pay the price in lost confidence,”remarked one iGaming branding expert.

BC.GAME has already taken steps to distinguish itself from B9.GAME, notifying its members about the hazards and underlining that the two sites are not affiliated. Nonetheless, the damage to perception persists.

How Can Players Stay Safe?

The B9.GAME scam serves as a reminder that caution is required in the iGaming industry.

Experts advocate verifying licenses directly with regulatory bodies.

Avoid lookalike sites that are too similar to established platforms.

Check independent reviews before making a deposit.

Rather than linking personal bank accounts, use cryptocurrency wallets or safe third-party

payments.

Report fraudulent casinos to authorities, such as Pakistan’s Cyber Crime Wing (FIA).

“If a website feels too familiar, but something seems odd, stop. Verify before making a deposit.”

Final Remarks The B9.GAME vs BC.GAME copycat scandal or controversy reveals more than just a case of mimicry. It is a cautionary tale about the risks of clone casinos, the fragility of trust, and the necessity for stricter regulation in the iGaming industry. How can relevant authorities step in to

ensure copycat sites do not end up misleading players into losing money even without playing? While B9.GAME feeds on borrowed trust; it eventually undermines trust in the entire online casino industry. In contrast, BC.GAME continues to demonstrate why legitimacy, transparency, and fairness are essential in the online gambling industry.

For players, the lesson is clear: trust is not something you can replicate. And B9.GAME’s quick rise through mimicry has already served as a cautionary lesson about not trusting a website because it has similar branding to a trusted and established brand.