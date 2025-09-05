The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) organized an awareness session in Chaman to highlight opportunities and challenges under the Early Harvest Program (EHP) between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Business leaders, trade associations, and chamber representatives attended the session, which focused on tariff concessions, rules of origin, and the role of the upcoming One Document Regime (ODR) in facilitating smoother trade. Stakeholders at the TDAP awareness session in Chaman discussing trade opportunities and challenges under the Early Harvest Program (EHP)

Speakers underlined the benefits of EHP, noting Pakistan’s export potential in potatoes, kinnow, bananas, and mangoes, while imports from Afghanistan would include tomatoes, grapes, apples, and pomegranates. Stakeholders discussed expanding the product list, simplifying Certificate of Origin (COO) issuance, and introducing risk financing to safeguard exporters. Concerns were also raised about transit delays at Spin Boldak and the need to open the Chaman border on a 24/7 basis, similar to Torkham.

A key issue highlighted was the potential impact of Afghan apple imports, with stakeholders warning that unregulated inflows could harm local growers in Balochistan. They stressed the importance of protective measures to balance trade liberalization with the livelihoods of domestic farmers.

The session concluded with a shared commitment to strengthen bilateral trade while ensuring that the interests of Pakistan’s exporters and growers remain safeguarded.

