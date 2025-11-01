KARACHI : An awareness seminar on polio eradication was organized by the Intercity and Central Standing Committee on Health at the FPCCI Head Office. Governor District 3271 Shakeel Qaimkhani attended the polio eradication awareness seminar organized by Dr. Zahid Hassan Ansari, former Secretary SBTA and Chairman FPCCI Central Standing Committee for Medical and Health Sciences at Federation House, FPCCI as the special guest. Other guests included Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President FPCCI, PDG Dr. Farhan Essa, Co-Chair PNPPC, CEO Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center, Masood Bhali,

Chairperson Polio Chair Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus, President Chartered Kausar Aslam, Aslam Khaliq, District Chair Intercity and Joint Meeting District 3271, Founder Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus, Asher Project Manager PNPPC, Mudassar Alam, Aftab Gilani, Parveen Khan Deputy Treasurer Rotary Club of Karachi Nexus, Naseem Bukhari and Rotarians, Rotaractors, Doctors, philanthropists, NGOs, industrialists and health professionals. Chief guest Shakeel Qaim khani, while addressing the audience, raised awareness about the increasing polio cases and offered suggestions to address it.

Saqib Fayyaz Magoon, Senior Vice President, FPCC, highlighted Pakistan’s ongoing journey towards becoming a polio-free country at the seminar, emphasizing awareness, vaccination, and cooperation across all sectors of society. PDG Dr. Farhan Essa, Co-Chair PNPPC, CEO Essa Laboratory and Diagnostic Center, Delivered a welcome address on Zoom and highlighted Rotary’s efforts to eradicate polio. Dr. Zahid Ansari delivered a powerful speech on the urgent issue of polio.

Masood Bhali emphasized that through our collective efforts, we will achieve meaningful progress. Kausar Aslam provided a clear and compelling explanation of how the polio vaccine works. Asher Project Manager PNPPC shared his valuable insights on the progress and challenges in polio eradication efforts. On this occasion, special thanks were extended to the District Chair Intercity Rtn. Aslam Khaliq appreciated his efforts in facilitating and coordinating this important seminar with the support of FPCCI. The event brought together Rotarians, Rotaractors, doctors, philanthropists, NGOs, industrialists, and health professionals. All are united under one mission, to end polio forever. We reiterate our Rotary and community commitment to a polio-free Pakistan.