ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Energy Minister Awais Leghari shared that the outcomes of negotiations with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have directly benefited the public, leading to a decrease in power tariffs. Speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee for Energy, Leghari confirmed that power prices have been lowered, and the government has saved Rs. 1,100 billion through renegotiated agreements with IPPs.

Leghari emphasized that all agreements with IPPs would be reviewed, resulting in further savings for consumers. Additionally, he revealed that 15 more IPP contracts are under review and will soon be presented to the cabinet.

The Minister also mentioned that talks with the IMF regarding captive power plants are nearing resolution and will conclude by the end of the month. He projected that power prices could drop by Rs. 10 to Rs. 12 per unit, with domestic electricity costs already reduced by Rs. 4.

Regarding K-Electric, Leghari stated that the company has demanded a substantial amount for a seven-year Multi-Year Tariff (MYT). He also commented on the performance of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister regarding tackling the issue of illegal electricity connections, or “Kunda culture,” describing it as inadequate.