Karachi : According to a statement issued by the provincial spokesperson of Awaam Pakistan Party (APP), significant progress has been made regarding the party’s organizational structure in Balochistan. A key consultation was held between the Provincial Convener, Syed Aman Shah, and the Provincial General Secretary, Prof. Dr. Haleem Sadiq, focusing on finalizing the party’s framework and appointing office-bearers across districts.

The statement confirmed that announcements of district-level Presidents, General Secretaries, and other office-bearers will begin in the coming days in a phased manner. The spokesperson added that suitable and active individuals have already been finalized for several districts. These individuals come from diverse backgrounds including education, social service, and public representation.

The process of organizational development will further strengthen the party’s presence in Balochistan and accelerate the spread of its message at the grassroots level.

On this occasion, Syed Aman Shah emphasized that the Awaam Pakistan Party is committed to uniting the people of Balochistan on a common platform and addressing their long-standing deprivations. He stated that the youth are the real asset of the party and will be provided with leadership opportunities to help shape their own future actively.

Meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Haleem Sadiq highlighted that the people of Balochistan are facing serious issues related to education, healthcare, and employment. He said that the Awaam Pakistan Party is developing a comprehensive program to address these basic problems and will prioritize them in its political agenda.

He further added that the party aims to promote a healthy political culture in the province—one based on collective welfare and public service rather than personal interests.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building a strong organizational foundation across Balochistan and empowering the people with genuine political representation. They concluded by stating that the party’s doors are open to all patriotic, honest, and service-minded individuals.