Karachi, 12th April, 2025 — Avari Towers Karachi recently welcomed its esteemed corporate clients to an exclusive Cocktail Evening, celebrating the spirit of hospitality and culinary excellence. The event brought together business leaders, valued partners, and friends of the Avari family for a night filled with flavor, flair, and festive ambiance. The highlight of the evening was the immersive culinary showcase, where all signature restaurants of Avari Towers — Asia Live, Dynasty, Fujiyama, Sky BBQ, and Cinnamon Lounge — presented their finest offerings through live cooking stations, allowing guests to enjoy a vibrant and interactive gourmet experience.

Philippe Ducler, the newly appointed Cluster General Manager for Avari Towers and Beach Luxury Hotel,welcomed the guests with heartfelt warmth and humor. Mr. Ducler shared his excitement about joining the Avari family and his commitment to elevating the guest experience across all properties, while offering a glimpse into the Avari legacy — from beloved heritage locations to its expanding portfolio of boutique hotels. The evening concluded with warm conversations, indulgent desserts, and a renewed sense of connection between Avari and its valued corporate partners. Also present at the event were Syed Kashif Rizvi (Hotel Manager, Beach Luxury Hotel), Tehzeeb Fatima (Corporate Director Revenue), Navaid Ishtiaq (Executive Assistant Manager), and Zuha Hussain (Cluster Head of Marketing & PR), whose efforts played a vital role in curating the memorable evening.