Article by Hadi Salahuddin

Automechanika Istanbul 2025 concluded with remarkable global engagement at 2025 at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Centre brought attention to Türkiye’s expanding role in the automobile aftermarket sector on a worldwide scale. This landmark 18th edition of the fair, which took place from June 12 to 15, brings in a new era with record-breaking international attendance and a greatly increased worldwide presence. Automechanika Istanbul is one of the leading automotive trade shows in the region, bringing together suppliers, purchasers, and manufacturers of the automotive industry from all over the world. The event, which acts as a key link between Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, is still essential to strengthening Türkiye’s standing in the world’s automotive supply chain.

Automechanika is the premier automotive trade show in Türkiye, first established in 2001 and it is a component of the well-known brand worldwide. The yearly event is organized by Hannover Fairs Türkiye and Messe Frankfurt Istanbul, the event is held annually at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center. Strategically located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, it serves as a key platform for the automotive aftermarket, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from around the world, highlighting innovations in the automotive part industry.

As per the edition of 2025, Automechanika Istanbul delivered a dynamic 4-day showcase at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center, featuring 1,500 exhibitors from 40 countries, 15 national pavilions, and 15 halls filled with thousands of products and innovations. The event drew a record 57,748 visitors from 145 countries, solidifying its position as the region’s top automotive aftermarket fair. Most visitors came from China, followed by Algeria, Tunisia, Iran, Iraq, Germany, Northern Eurasia Union, Bulgaria, and Egypt. The top exhibitor countries included Türkiye, China, Korea, India, Hong Kong, Italy, Taiwan, Germany, Poland, and Pakistan. Exhibitors and visitors praised the event’s global reach and organization.

The overall response from exhibitors and visitors was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the event’s international scale, business opportunities, and smooth organization. Pakistani exhibitors as well received a welcoming response from regional buyers, further strengthening their footprint in the automotive export market.

It is worth mentioning that this year’s focus expands beyond products. Visitors can explore robust programs of conferences, workshops, and live demonstrations tackling key themes like electric mobility, sustainability, and the digital transformation of the aftermarket. The Innovation 4 Mobility by BAKIRCI showcase and the Automechanika Academy area offer immersive glimpses into what’s next for automotive services, think predictive maintenance, smart diagnostics, and next-gen workshop solutions. The Sustainable Mobility Initiative (SMI), a think tank providing innovative solutions for urban mobility, and Automechanika Istanbul 2025 E-commerce Sponsor eBay hosts dedicated sessions as part of the Academy.

Representing South Asia, Pakistani automotive exporters and manufacturers made a strong impact at Automechanika Istanbul 2025, highlighting their growing expertise in auto parts and aftermarket services. Their active presence reflected Pakistan’s strategic efforts to strengthen trade ties with Türkiye, Europe, and the Middle East, positioning the country as an emerging force in the global automotive supply chain.

Total of 13 exhibitors from Pakistan participated in the fair. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is supporting the participation of 12 under this pavilion, while Osaka Batteries is exhibiting independently, further strengthening the nation’s representation at the show. Among the participating companies under the TDAP banner are Adamjee Engineering, Matchless Engineering, Ahmad Traders along with several other prominent names from the country’s automotive sector. These exhibitors are showcasing a good range of automotive products, aimed at tapping into new export opportunities and forging international business linkages.

The event buzzed with energy as industry leaders shared their views. Yakup Birinci, Chairman of TAYSAD, praised the strong local participation, while the Consul General of Pakistan in Türkiye, Mr. Nauman Aslam, called Automechanika Istanbul “a premier global automotive fair.” He highlighted Pakistan’s proud 10 year presence and the renewed enthusiasm of its companies post-pandemic. Pakistani trade visitors valued the exhibition for providing access to new technologies, international networks, and global market insights.

The regional and international automotive industries were significantly impacted by the show. It provided a unique opportunity for various companies, including those in Pakistan, to exhibit their goods, network with foreign customers, and consider collaborative ventures. Both fresh businesses and well-known brands were exposed to new markets and cutting-edge technologies. Experts from the industry emphasized how the event promoted digital tools, clean mobility, and improved workshop techniques. It helped Pakistan establish a reputation as a major force in auto exports and innovative parts.

Following the success of this year’s fair, Automechanika Istanbul is set to return in May 2026, once again at the TÜYAP Fair and Congress Center. Organizers plan to expand the event further, with more focus on technologies. Pakistani exhibitors have already shown interest in returning with bigger delegations, hoping to build on the momentum gained in 2025. The fair is expected to continue growing as a must-attend event for global automotive stakeholders.

Automechanika Istanbul 2025 was more than just a trade fair —it was a global hub of innovation and opportunity. With record participation, strong Pakistani presence, and a focus on future mobility, the event reinforced Türkiye’s growing role in the global auto industry and its value as a platform for meaningful collaboration and growth.