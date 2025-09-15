Multan, Pakistan: 15th September, 2025 – Dawlance, Pakistan’s leading home appliances brand and a subsidiary of Arcelik, welcomed the Australian High Commissioner to its female-led service center in Multan today.

The service centre holds a historic significance as Pakistan’s first female-led franchise, successfully run by two inspiring entrepreneurs, Ms. Rimsha Yaqoob and Ms. Aliza Rukhsana. The initiative reflects Dawlance’s strong commitment to women empowerment and breaking barriers in technical and traditionally male-dominated fields.

By placing women at the forefront of its service operations, Dawlance is setting a precedent for greater female participation in entrepreneurship and technical services across Pakistan. The franchise model not only empowers women as business leaders but also inspires other young women to step into roles traditionally dominated by men, fostering a culture of inclusion and progress.

During the visit, High Commissioner Neil Hawkins was briefed on the operations of the service centre, its customer-centric approach, and how Dawlance is equipping women to lead from the front in the service and technical industry.

Australian High Commissioner appreciated the role of Dawlance in fostering inclusivity, innovation, and sustainability in Pakistan’s business landscape. He acknowledged that initiatives like these pave the way for stronger socio-economic development and gender inclusivity in Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dawlance Director HR Muhammad Ahmad said, “We take immense pride in launching Pakistan’s first female-led service franchise. This milestone is not only about providing world-class after-sales service to our customers in Multan but also about creating opportunities for women to take leadership roles in fields where they are underrepresented.

Dawlance remains dedicated to empowering women, enhancing local talent, and building a more inclusive future.”

Through initiatives like these, Dawlance is reaffirming its commitment to empowering women and promoting gender diversity in the workforce, while continuing to deliver reliable after-sales service to its customers across Pakistan.

