Australia defeated India by 184 runs on the 5th day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne on Monday.

On the fifth day of the fourth Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series of 5 Test matches, the Indian team was bowled out for 155 runs in response to the target of 340 runs, 9 Indian players could not reach double figures.

India’s Yashvi Jaiswal scored 84 and Rishabh Pant scored 30 runs, captain Pat Cummins and Scott Polland took 3, 3 wickets for the Kangaroos while spinner Nathan Lowen dismissed 2 players.

Apart from them, Mitchell Starc and Travis Head got one wicket each, the Australian bowlers dropped India’s last seven wickets for just 34 runs, and India was out for 121 runs with 3 players out.

Australian captain Pat Cummins was adjudged man of the match for taking 3, 3 wickets in both innings as the Kangaroos took a 2-1 lead in the 5-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy series with the victory.

A new attendance record was set in the ongoing fourth Test match between India and Australia, during which more than 350,700 fans came to the field in Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in 5 days.

According to the report of the leading cricket website Cricinfo, earlier in 1937, 3 lakh 50 thousand 534 cricket fans visited the ground.