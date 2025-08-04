Advertisements

Karachi: Syed Aman Shah, Provincial Convener of the Awaam Pakistan Party, Balochistan, has announced the observance of August as the “Month of Independence, Self-Respect, and National Unity.” This month not only reminds us of Pakistan’s independence but also rekindles the memory of the sacrifices and struggles that led to the creation of this nation.

In his special message, Syed Aman Shah stated: “August is not merely a month, but a complete movement — a movement that freed us from slavery and gave us an independent homeland. We must not restrict this month to mere celebrations, but instead, reflect on the true spirit of independence and promote social justice, public service, and national solidarity.”

He further added that the Awaam Pakistan Party will organize a series of public events, welfare activities, seminars, and educational programs throughout the month to raise awareness among the public — especially the youth — about Pakistan’s history, the sacrifices made for independence, and the current national challenges.

He emphasized that the party’s Women’s Wing and Youth Wing will also play an active role in organizing community services, anti-wall chalking campaigns, tree plantation drives, and cultural programs in their respective domains.

“This month reminds us that independence is not a gift but the result of a long and determined struggle. It is the duty of every Pakistani to strengthen the country through personal integrity, honesty, and patriotism. True independence is not just about waving flags but about living by principles,” said Syed Aman Shah.

“Let us all celebrate this sacred month of August with the spirit of national awareness, unity, and service.”

Pakistan Zindabad