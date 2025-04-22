Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam is set to light up the stage at Global Village in Dubai on Sunday, April 27, marking his third appearance at the popular multicultural venue.

Known for his soulful voice and chart-topping hits, Aslam will treat fans to an unforgettable night with classics like “Tere Bin,” “Jeene Laga Hoon,” and “Woh Lamhe.” His signature fusion of pop, rock, and classical styles has made him a household name across South Asia and beyond.

Global Village, the UAE’s vibrant celebration of cultures and family-friendly entertainment, runs until May 11 this year. The 2025 season has already welcomed big names, including Bollywood megastars Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan, along with tribute performances to international icons like Katy Perry.

Rising to fame with the smash hit “Aadat,” Atif Aslam has continued to captivate audiences with global favorites such as “Tera Hone Laga Hoon” and “Dil Diyan Gallan.” His upcoming performance promises to be a highlight of the season for music lovers in the UAE.