Global music icon Atif Aslam has unveiled his new music program, Borderless World, designed to promote music on a global scale. At the launch event in Lahore on Friday, the superstar explained, “This will be a space free from creative limits, where dreams can transcend boundaries.”

The ceremony was attended by a number of notable figures, including singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Bilal Saeed, actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Saba Qamar, as well as model-actor Emmad Irfani and host Anoushey Ashraf. Renowned filmmakers Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat, along with singer Shae Gill, also showed their support for the initiative.

Borderless World aims to reshape the creative landscape by fostering international collaboration and nurturing emerging talent. Reflecting on the importance of this project, Atif Aslam shared that it’s his way of “giving back to the industry and to all of you, who have been my biggest support throughout this journey.”

The Doori singer further teased fans with promises of new music and groundbreaking music videos that will revitalize the industry. “Get ready for a fresh wave in music,” he said, adding that he’s excited for everyone to experience it.

During a live YouTube session, which saw an overwhelming number of viewers causing technical issues, Aslam also opened up about his inspiration behind the initiative.